Anavex Life Sciences stock slides as downgraded to neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald
Dec. 06, 2022 12:08 PM ETAVXLBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan downgraded Anavex (AVXL) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $11, down from $16, after the company discussed the top-line results of its P2b/3 study of ANAVEX2-73 or blarcamesine, that were presented on December 1 at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Congress.
- There are several key factors that suggest the data are "provocative, but not yet compelling," including the choice of statistical analyses and other trial design/conduct "complexifiers," Duncan tells investors.
- There are also safety signals that may have broader platform implications, said Duncan, who has decided to step to the "sidelines" until he gets clarity with study data details.
- Anavex Quant Rating says to Hold whereas, Wall St. Analysts rating stands with Strong Buy (3 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish).
- Since the start of 2022, Anavex shares were down around 51%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 52%.
- Shares are currently down 10.07% to $8.62 today.
