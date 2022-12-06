Boeing (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday declined after rival planemaker Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) said it was unlikely to reach its year-end goal for deliveries of aircraft to carriers.

Boeing (BA) fell 2.8% by 12:14 p.m. ET, while market benchmarks also were lower for a fourth straight day as investors await the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates next week.

Airbus delivered 68 jets in November, bringing its yearly total to 585. The final figure won't be "materially short" of its target for about 700 commercial aircraft, Airbus said in a news release.

“Taking into account the fact that this complex environment will persist longer than previously expected, Airbus will be adjusting the speed of the A320 family ramp-up to rate 65 for 2023 and 2024,” the company announced. “Airbus maintains the objective of reaching rate 75 by the middle of the decade.”

Seeking Alpha contacted Boeing (BA) for a comment on Airbus's announcement and awaits a response.

Before today, Boeing's (BA) stock had fallen 11% since the beginning of the year, compared with a 17% loss for the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index (SP500). Boeing (BA) in November rose 26% after providing more information about its free cash flow in a presentation to investors.

Seeking Alpha columnist Dhierin Bechai rates Boeing (BA) a Buy on its order book from airlines. Contributor The Asian Investor has a Strong Buy rating on Boeing (BA) on momentum for commercial airplanes.