Citing a catalyst-rich year, Cowen classified Dutch biotech argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) as a best idea for 2023 on Tuesday, issuing an Outperform rating and $441 per share target.

The analysts led by Yaron Werber argue that the company’s lead candidate, efgartigimod, “has a best-in-class profile with a first mover advantage across several multibillion-dollar markets” with potential availability in both intravenous and subcutaneous formulations.

In December 2021, the FDA approved an efgartigimod injection branded as Vyvgart for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

The company’s biologics license application (BLA) for SC efgartigimod is currently under the FDA review for gMG. Cowen expects its approval by Mar. 20 PDUFA to add a tailwind to the recent launch of intravenous efgartigimod.

The analysts are also optimistic on Phase 3 data for SC efgartigimod in primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) and pemphigus vulgaris in H2 2023, noting that the readouts could support the U.S./EU launch in 2025.

Cowen estimates efgartigimod peak global sales to reach $6.3B, led by a 55% contribution from the myasthenia gravis indication and an 11% share in ITP.

