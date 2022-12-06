SPAC Ares Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAC) plans to merge with X Energy Reactor Company through a deal that pegs the pre-market equity value of the nuclear reactor developer at around $2B.

The combined company is slated to receive up to around $2B in cash from AAC's trust account, assuming no redemptions by shareholders. Institutional and strategic investors have also committed or already invested an additional $120M, including Ares Management (ARES), Ontario Power Generation, Segra Capital. Existing investors include Dow (DOW) and Curtiss-Wright.

The deal is expected to close in Q2 2023, with shares of the combined company, to be called X Energy, trading on NYSE.

Based in Maryland, X Energy Reactor is a developer of small modular nuclear reactors. The company also markets a proprietary nuclear fuel product called TRIO-X.

AAC is sponsored by affiliates of Ares Management Corp. (ARES). The SPAC closed on an upsized $1B initial public offering in February 2021.

In November 2021, AAC was reportedly in talks to merge with luxury gym chain Equinox, which owns SoulCycle (SOULC), through a deal that valued the combined company at around $7.5B.