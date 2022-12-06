Oxford Industries Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETOxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (+2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $303.38M (+22.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OXM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments