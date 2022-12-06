Lomiko increases previously announced private placement
Dec. 06, 2022 12:46 PM ETLomiko Metals Inc. (LMR:CA), LMRMFLMRMFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lomiko Metals (OTCQB:LMRMF) has announced the increase in the size of its previously announced $1M non brokered- private placement to a total 40.52M units at a price of $0.03/Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1.22M.
- Each Unit consists of one common share and one warrant where, each warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Co. at a price of $0.05 for a period of 60 months.
- Net proceeds of the units will be used to incur expenses on its exploration graphite and lithium properties.
- Closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about Dec. 9, 2022.
