Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) hosted an Investor Day event on Tuesday in advance of the company's planned separation into two entities on December 14.

Following the separation, Fortune Brands Innovations is expected to be a brand, innovation and channel leader in the home, security and commercial building markets.

"With leading positions in attractive growth markets, an aligned organization underpinned by the Fortune Brands Advantage capabilities that position us to drive exceptional returns, and a talented team with a track record of through-the-cycle value creation, we are well positioned to drive supercharged growth," said Fortune Brands CEO Nicholas Fink.

Following the split, MasterBrand will be aimed at driving efficiency and flexibility across the enterprise, transforming it into a streamlined, tech-enabled business able to deliver for the unique needs of each customer.

"Our strategic transformation has enabled us to make great progress across our product lines and operations and we see tremendous opportunities ahead. Further evolution of The MasterBrand Way is helping us align the business for growth, engage teams to foster problem solving, and use technology to improve quality and service," noted MasterBrand CEO David Banyard.

Both companies are expected to issue specific guidance later in the day.