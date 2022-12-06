In an effort to make it easier to save for retirement, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), a popular retail trading app, is rolling out both traditional and Roth Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) to its users that come with a 1% match of the funds they contribute, it said in a blog post dated Tuesday.

Users can now sign up on a waiting list for Robinhood's (HOOD) IRAs, with full availability in January. Customers can gain early access to the accounts once they refer a friend and get that person to sign up for the Retirement waitlist.

The move comes as Robinhood (HOOD) sees the need for a matching contribution and tax advantages against a backdrop of volatile markets and high inflation that's eating into people's paychecks. That bleak backdrop has resulted in a reduction in traders' participation, as the trading platform's monthly active users of 12.5M in October dropped 36% from a year earlier.

While "there might be less interest in investing then there was in 2020 and 2021, interest among retirement, particularly among Gen-Z and younger people, is really high, and you have each successive generation of consumers interested in retirement at an earlier stage," Robinhood CEO told CNBC in an interview.

In March, Robinhood was reportedly working on launching retirement accounts in an effort to challenge traditional brokerages.