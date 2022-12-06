Campbell Soup FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 06, 2022 1:07 PM ETCampbell Soup Company (CPB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.44B (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
