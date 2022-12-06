Brown-Forman FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 06, 2022 1:08 PM ETBrown-Forman Corporation (BF.B)BF.ABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+8.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BF.B has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
