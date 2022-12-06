Morgan Stanley is said to lay off about 2% of global workforce
Dec. 06, 2022
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock dipped 3.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading as the investment bank trimmed about 2% of its global headcount, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
- It had 81,567 employees across its global operations as of September 30, compared with 78,386 at June 30. Based on September's figure, the moves affected about 1.6K staff.
- The layoffs comes as better cost practices become a priority across the investment banking space, as market volatility, rising interest rates and growing recession concerns hinder M&A and capital markets businesses. Goldman Sachs (GS) was reportedly preparing in September to make a fresh round of job cuts as deal activity cools.
- Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.
- James Gorman, the CEO of Morgan Stanley, said at the beginning of December that his company is implementing modest job cuts globally.
