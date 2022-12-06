FUV, APRN and CAAS among mid-day movers
- Gainers: Pacifico Acquisition (PAFO) +73%.
- Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) +32%.
- Ra Medical Systems (RMED) +26%.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) +22%.
- Studio City (MSC) +22%.
- Powell Industries (POWL) +20%.
- Signet Jewelers (SIG) +19%.
- Graphex Group (GRFX) +19%.
- Eterna (ERNA) +16%.
- Astronics (ATRO) +16%.
- Losers: Gossamer (GOSS) -76%.
- Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) -34%.
- China Automotive Systems (CAAS) -33%.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings (SHPH) -28%.
- MMTec (MTC) -22%.
- G Medical Innovations (GMVD) -21%.
- Arcimoto (FUV) -21%.
- Porch Group (PRCH) -19%.
- Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) -19%.
- Blue Apron (APRN) -19%.
Comments