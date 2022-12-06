First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) -4.3% in Tuesday's trading as GLJ Research cut shares to Sell from Buy with a $46.80 price target, with analyst Gordon Johnson saying the stock is "priced for perfection [in] a very imperfect environment."

First Solar's (FSLR) most recent quarter was "a disaster across the board," with gross margin coming in at 3.3% compared to Wall Street's 9.1% consensus estimate, yet the stock has ranked among the top performing solar stocks of 2022, trading at 85x the $189.2M consensus FY 2022 EBITDA estimate.

Johnson said this means investors believe First Solar (FSLR) "will pay them 100% of its [estimated] 2022 EBITDA as a dividend for the next 85 years, despite the fact the company's free cash flow has been negative for four consecutive quarters in what has been among the best solar module pricing environments since 2011."

Following a year of "euphoric tall tale optimism" led by the passage of Build Back Better legislation, Johnson said First Solar (FSLR) will need to prove itself in 2023 with the "imminent collapse in poly-Si prices on a record surge in supply in Q4 2022," and contracts that have adjustable pricing dependent on factors including industry pricing and the delayed implementation of the company's CuRe program.

Citing valuation, J.P. Morgan recently downgraded shares to Neutral from Overweight.