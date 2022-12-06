A joint venture between General Motors (NYSE:GM) and South Korean tech firm LG Energy, Ultium Cells, is facing a union vote this week.

The United Auto Workers originally filed a petition for a union election to represent 900 workers at Ultium’s Ohio factory in late October. The union and GM only recently settled a dispute over workers at the company’s Bowling Green plant after an 11th hour deal, according to GM Authority.

The vote is due to take place on December 7 and 8. The NLRB expects to have votes tallied by Friday at the latest. The vote also comes just ahead of a runoff election pitting current UAW president Ray Curry against surging challenger Sean Fain.

According to Gallup, union support has reached a multi-decade high in 2022. Per the polling agency, 71% of Americans approve of unions, the highest level since 1965.

