GameStop (NYSE:GME) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (+79.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.35B (+3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.

Options trading is implying plenty of volatility around the earnings announcement. The retailer is not expected to post a quarterly profit, but the update on holiday sales expectations and the recent iOS launch of an NFT/Web3 wallet could be catalysts.

GameStop last posted an earnings beat in Q2, although revenues fell short of expectations. Sales attributable to collectibles, which is a segment it intends to grow over the long-term, were $223.2M for the quarter.

Consumer videogame spending had a weak third quarter with a 5% drop vs. the same period in 2021, continuing a string of tough comparisons for the industry against an uncharacteristically strong prior year as spenders continued to seek out some alternate experiences, but with more consoles available to buy.

Data from NPD Group's Q3 2022 Games Market Dynamics U.S. report show overall spending at $12.34B for the July-September quarter, with a heavy drop in content spending only partly mitigated by higher hardware outlays.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter recently noted GameStop (GME) remains a mess fundamentally with valuation and profitability concerns. Wedbush's price target on the stock is the lowest on Wall Street at $6.

Recent reports indicate billionaire investor Carl Icahn also has a large short position in GameStop that he started to accumulate in January 2021 at the height of the meme-stock frenzy for the video-game retailer.

SA contributor Mike Zaccardi also sees more downside risks than upside potential given poor profitability and a still-high valuation, along with soft overall video game sales a fundamental headwind.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on GameStop is at Hold and the quant score is high enough to place the stock in the upper half of the consumer discretionary sector.

Over the last 2 years, GME has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.