PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) declared a 50% stock dividend of the company’s common stock. Shareholders will received one additional share for each two shares held.

The new shares will be issued on February 7 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2023.

"PACCAR has generated excellent shareholder returns due to its focus on the profitable growth of its business segments including premium quality trucks, aftermarket parts and financial services," noted PACCAR executive chairman Mark Pigott.

The board also declared an increase to PACCAR’s (PCAR) regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.25 on each newly-split share, payable on March 8, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2023.

Shares of PCAR moved up 0.55% in afternoon trading on Tuesday.