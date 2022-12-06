Macy's (NYSE:M) stock has rallied headed into this holiday season, thanks in part to a raised financial forecast. But with recession still a credible threat in the New Year, is the retailer a buy?

Optimism Ahead of Christmas

Shares of Macy's have shot up 16% over the past 30 days, while the S&P 500 (SPY) (SP500) has risen only 5%. In comparison, shares of Kohl's (KSS) have climbed 7% and Dillard's (DDS) 12%, while Nordstrom's have slipped 1% (JWN).

Still, the recent advance has only recovered a portion of M's losses earlier this year. Despite the recent jump, Macy's is still down 18% from the beginning of the year, tracking the performance of the S&P 500.

Macy's stock got a big boost on Nov. 17 after it released a better-than-expected Q3 earnings report and raised its 2022 forecast. The retailer also reported that inventories only rose 4% over the 2021 period, besting many of its peers.

The critical holiday shopping season, however, got off to a lackluster start as brick-and-mortar store sales failed to rebound to pre-pandemic levels. Macy's reported that Black Friday 2022 sales were 29% lower than those in 2019, a drop that was largely in line with peers Nordstrom, Kohl's and Dillards. Analysts attributed the drop to more customers preferring to shop online, a shift hastened by the pandemic, and a longer-than-usual shopping season.

Is M a Buy?

Wall Street analysts currently rate Macy's as a Hold, on average. Of the 17 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha, four rated the stock a buy, 10 a hold and three a sell. SA contributors, on average, rate it a Buy.

Meanwhile Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system views the stock, as a Strong Buy. The retailer earned an A for profitability and growth, an A- for valuation and revisions, and a B+ for momentum, as of Dec. 6.

So is Macy's a buy even though its valuation has jumped 16% since mid-November?

SA contributor Mike Zaccardi, who tracks the retail sector, said he still sees Macy's as a buy and its current valuation as relatively low, citing its inventory management success and raised guidance.

"The consumer remains resilient, particularly on the higher-end," Zaccardi told Seeking Alpha via email. "There's no doubt that a recession would hurt sales, but at just 5.5 times next 12-month earnings, that's a lot of negativity priced in. Investors should watch how competitive pressures unfold, though."

Meanwhile, fellow SA contributor Daniel Martins of DM Martins Research said he regards Macy's as a hold, given the stock's history of volatility and current macroeconomic conditions.

"I am fairly confident that we are now in the early-to-mid stages of an economic downcycle, which makes betting on M particularly risky -- possibly too risky for the potential rewards," Martins said via email.

"The very low P/E should not trick investors into thinking that the logical trend from here is valuation expansion. M have traded at low multiples for many years for a good reason," Martins added.

For more on Macy's check out Zaccardi's analysis piece "Macy's: Shares Putting in a Floor Despite Expected Negative Profit Growth" or DM Martins Reseach's "Macy's Q3 Earnings Preview: Speculative Play for Risk Lovers."