EU regulator says adapted COVID shots could be used for initial vaccination
Dec. 06, 2022 2:00 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTX, MRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced Tuesday that its advisory body Emergency Task Force (ETF) concluded messenger RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the original strain and Omicron BA.4/ BA.5 subvariants, may be used for initial vaccinations.
- So far, the regulators in the U.S. and EU have authorized these bivalent vaccines developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) only as booster shots.
- ETF has reached its conclusion, noting that primary vaccination with these updated shots should generate a “broad immune response” in unvaccinated or those who haven’t been previously exposed to COVID-19.
- ETF has also noted that bivalent shots, when used as boosters, had a similar safety profile to those in original mRNA vaccines.
- “Based on these considerations, national authorities may decide to use these adapted bivalent vaccines for primary vaccination in their national vaccination campaigns, should it become necessary,” EMA said.
- Read: In October, Pfizer (PFE) disclosed its plans to nearly quadruple the price for the COVID shot it co-developed with BioNTech (BNTX), sending the shares of rival vaccine makers higher.
Comments