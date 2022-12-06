Walmart to pay Massachusetts $500K as part of alleged drug pricing violations
Dec. 06, 2022 2:11 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)UNH, CI, WBABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) will pay the Commonwealth $500k over allegations that it failed to abide by prescription drug pricing procedures in the workers’ compensation insurance system.
- Massachusetts statutes mandate that drug costs be reviewed against certain regulatory benchmarks. The workers comp system provides limits for the cost of prescriptions for injured workers.
- Healey has also reached similar settlements with Cigna (CI) subsidiary Express Scripts, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) subsidiary OptumRx, and Walgreens (WBA).
