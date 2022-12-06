GSK Plc (NYSE:GSK) rose 9% and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) gained 7.3% after winning in a Zantac product liability lawsuit. Haleon (NYSE:HLN) advanced 8.5%.

The companies were granted summary judgement by federal judge in Florida in multi district litigation related to heartburn relief medication Zantac.

Zantac was withdrawn from the U.S. market in 2020 amid concerns over the unacceptable levels of potential human carcinogen, N-nitrosodimethylamine. The users of the drug have filed thousands of lawsuits over its carcinogenic effects against drugmakers, including Sanofi (SNY) and GSK (GSK).

"Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 56 requires a court to grant summary judgment for a moving party when the party proves that there is no genuine dispute of material fact and that the party is entitled to judgment as a matter of law," U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg wrote in the opinion.

"As a result, if the plaintiff does not have this evidence, there is no genuine dispute of material fact, and the defendant is entitled to judgement as a matter of law," Rosenberg added .

In September GSK (GSK) was upgraded to neutral from underperform at Credit Suisse, with the analyst noting that Zantac litigation is "likely to remain a concern for some time" as legal proceedings will likely take years to resolve.