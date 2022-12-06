Thor Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 06, 2022 2:18 PM ETTHOR Industries, Inc. (THO)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Thor (NYSE:THO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (-47.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.85B (-17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, THO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
