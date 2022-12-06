United Natural Foods Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 06, 2022 2:19 PM ETUnited Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 Comment
- United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (+19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.47B (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UNFI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments (1)