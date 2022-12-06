Academy Sports and Outdoors Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 06, 2022 2:19 PM ETAcademy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.59 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.55B (-2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ASO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
