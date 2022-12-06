Greif Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETGreif, Inc. (GEF)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Greif (NYSE:GEF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.94 (+0.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GEF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments