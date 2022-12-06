French tire manufacturer Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF) will not cut quite as many jobs as previously anticipated, according to Reuters.

The company headquartered in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region had previously expected to reduce jobs in its home nation by 2,300. However, to “safeguard production,” these cuts are being scaled back. Headcount reductions are expected to top out at 1,600 jobs at present with only 600 due to workers in industrial segments due for redundancy.

The company told Reuters it expects to create 830 new jobs in France over a three-year span to help mitigate overall job losses.

