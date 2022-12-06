Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin expects a soft landing in 2023, with U.S. GDP growing about 1%.

Speaking to CNBC, he said that there will be no earnings growth next year, given the negative earnings revisions in the past several months and the likely impact from the recent hikes in interest rates.

Given this scenario, Kostin predicted S&P 500 earnings would decline ~11% in 2023. As a result, the S&P 500 will likely trade in a range of 3,750 to 4,000.

Kostin added that his team looked at the ownership of mutual funds and preferences of hedge funds, identifying stocks that are currently favored by money managers.

"You have varieties of companies in there. For example, Visa (V), Wells Fargo (WFC), Humana (HUM) are some of the companies - different industries where the analytics behind the mutual funds and hedge funds correspond and tend to overweight those stocks," he stated.

Looking further at specific industries, David said that in a scenario of modest economic growth or recession, healthcare companies, consumer staples, medical devices, telecom have done well.

In Tuesday's intraday trading, the S&P 500 (SP500) (SPY) was down by 2% to reach 3,918. This was still well off the index's 52-week low of 3,491.58 reached in October.

Meanwhile, BofA predicts S&P potentially falling about 25% from current levels.

For another look at the overall market, Satori Fund founder Dan Niles said that conditions for the stock market could "get ugly" again in early 2023.