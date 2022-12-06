Bad flu season turned even worse around Thanksgiving - CDC
Dec. 06, 2022 3:02 PM ETSanofi (SNY), GSK, RHHBY, BCRXCSLLYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments
- A flu season that began early and severe in October has become even worse, with the CDC reporting an uptick in cases the week of Thanksgiving.
- During a Monday media briefing, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that flu hospitalizations are the highest in a decade.
- So far this flu season, the CDC estimates there have been 78K hospitalizations and 4.5K deaths from the virus.
- For the week ended Nov. 26, out of 55 states/jurisdictions, 31 reported very high flu activity level, with another 16 reporting high level.
- Walensky noted that Americans should get flu shots and the updated COVID-19 booster, adding that the flu vaccine appears to have matched well this season to currently circulating variants.
In the US, the shots available are made by Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), and CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY) division Seqirus.
Flu treatments include Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Xofluza (baloxavir), GSK's (GSK) Relenza (zanamivir), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rapivab (peramivir).
Walensky also said that the CDC recommends wearing a mask while on public transportation.
