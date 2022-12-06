Eaton (NYSE:ETN) tumbles lower Tuesday, -2.2%, after Oppenheimer downgraded shares to Perform from Outperform, saying the stock has neared its previous $170 target in an environment with limited capacity to argue for multiple expansion or earnings upside.

Analyst Christopher Glynn views Eaton's (ETN) valuation as reasonably reflecting strong backlog roughly equal to 60% of near-term sales and secular tailwinds from electrical infrastructure markets, grid modernization and the energy transition.

Glynn sees "potential year-end channel inventory destocking, with slowing ISM, and potential lagged effect of rates/inflation catching up to end demand and channel urgency for inventory."

At the same time, Glynn upgraded General Electric to Outperform citing segment valuations.

Eaton (ETN) is a "Dividend Contender with 13 consecutive years of dividend growth," Passive Income Pursuit writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.