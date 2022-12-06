Activist investor Bluebell is said to take stake in BlackRock, calls for CEO change
- Bluebell Capital Partners has reportedly took a stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and wants its CEO Larry Fink to be replaced in the wake of the asset management behemoth's largely debated investment policies surrounding environmental, social, and governance (ESG).
- In a letter sent to BlackRock's (BLK) board in November, activist investor Bluebell argued that BLK has failed to match its commitments on ESG initiatives, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
- In addition to taking aim at Fink, Bluebell asked BlackRock (BLK) to start a strategic review of its overall ESG stance, as well as name a new lead independent director who would succeed Murry Gerber, the newspaper noted.
- A number of state treasurers have been pulling money from BlackRock-managed funds due to its ESG policies. Just last week, the Florida Treasury said it will start divesting $2B from BLK.
- The size of Bluebell's new stake was not specified.
