ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) said Tuesday it signed a three-year contract with "a leading independent Permian operator" for the use of its first electric powered hydraulic fracturing fleet once it takes delivery of the new e-fleet next summer.

The company also said it has ordered two more electric frac fleets with delivery expected before the end of 2023.

The additional order brings a total of four electric frac fleets to ProPetro's (PUMP) hydraulic fracturing offering, furthering the company's fleet transition to next-generation equipment.

ProPetro (PUMP) recently bought Silvertip, an oilfield services provider based in the Permian Basin, in a deal valued at ~$150M.