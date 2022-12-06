Evertz Technologies GAAP EPS of C$0.26, revenue of C$113.2M beats by C$31.38M
- Evertz Technologies press release (OTCPK:EVTZF): Q2 GAAP EPS of C$0.26.
- Revenue of C$113.2M (+5.6% Y/Y) beats by C$31.38M.
The Company's working capital as at October 31, 2022 was $154.1 million as compared to $158.9 million on April 30, 2022.
Bank indebtedness was $4.2 million as at October 31, 2022 as compared to cash and cash equivalents of $33.9 million on April 30, 2022.
Cash used from operations was $7.7 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 as compared to $0.9 million cash generated for the quarter ended October 31, 2021.
