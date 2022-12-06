HealthEquity Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.03, revenue of $216.09M beats by $9.33M
Dec. 06, 2022 4:04 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- HealthEquity press release (NASDAQ:HQY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $216.09M (+20.1% Y/Y) beats by $9.33M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $73.4 million, an increase of 20% compared to $61.1 million in Q3 FY22.
- 7.7 million HSAs, an increase of 23% compared to Q3 FY22.
- Total HSA Assets of $20.2 billion, an increase of 23% compared to Q3 FY22.
- 14.5 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDB accounts, an increase of 9% compared to Q3 FY22.
- 2023 Outlook: Revenue of $850 million to $860 million vs consensus of $839.51M. Its outlook for net loss is between $34 million and $27 million, resulting in net loss of $0.40 to $0.32 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $106 million and $114 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.26 to $1.35 vs. consensus of $1.27 (based on an estimated 84 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $261 million to $271 million.
- 2024 Outlook: Revenue of approximately $950 million to $970 million vs. consensus of $948.43M and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 33-34% of revenue. These amounts assume an average annualized yield on HSA cash of approximately 2.25%.
