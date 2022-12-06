Wall Street's cautious mood deepened on Tuesday, as investors continued to remove risk ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting. The S&P 500 dropped for the fourth consecutive session and has now given up all of the sharp gains it posted in the middle of last week.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) finished -2.0%, the S&P 500 (SP500) ended -1.4% and the Dow (DJI) closed -1.0%.

Looking at closing numbers, the Dow Jones dropped 350.76 points to close at 33,596.34, while the S&P 500 retreated 57.58 points to finish at 3,941.26. At the same time, the Nasdaq concluded trading at 11,014.89, a slide of 225.05 points.

Ten of the 11 S&P sectors finished lower. This included a 2.7% drop in Energy, which fell as crude prices retreated more than 3% to reach a level just above $74. Communication Services was also a notable decliner, sliding by 2.6%. Utilities represented the only gainer on the session, posting a modest advance.

"Liquidity remains low, which could exacerbate market volatility over the coming weeks as we move toward the holidays," analyst Andrew Hecht told Seeking Alpha, noting that Tuesday's trading was influenced by falling crude prices and political concerns, amid a runoff election for a U.S. Senate seat from Georgia.

Looking longer-term, stocks rallied last Wednesday following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which signaled that the central bank could begin slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as its next policy meeting. However, since then, the major averages have drifted lower, including notable declines to start this week.

In part, the recent downward pressure has come amid stronger-than-expected economic data, which cast doubt on the Fed's ability to pivot from its ultra-hawkish stance. Investors worry that a robust economy will continue to feed inflationary pressures, forcing policymakers to continue to push interest rates higher.

"It doesn’t need a robot to tell you that markets got the week off to a rocky start yesterday, with solid US data releases knocking back investors’ hopes that the Fed might become more dovish in the days, weeks and months ahead." Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

Looking at fixed income, bonds experienced some buying, sending yields lower. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) dropped 7 basis points to 3.53%, while the U.S. 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) slipped 3 basis points to 4.36%. During the day, the yield curve inversion between the two instruments reached a level beyond 80 basis points, a new four-decade record.

Among active stocks, a merger deal sent Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) and NRG Energy (NRG) in opposite directions. VVNT surged and NRG plunged following an agreement calling for NRG to purchase VVNT in a deal valued at $5.2B.