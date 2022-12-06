MongoDB Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.40, revenue of $333.62M beats by $28.89M
Dec. 06, 2022 4:06 PM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor11 Comments
- MongoDB press release (NASDAQ:MDB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.40.
- Revenue of $333.62M (+47.0% Y/Y) beats by $28.89M.
- Continued Strong Customer Growth with Over 39,100 Customers as of October 31, 2022.
- Non-GAAP gross profit was $247.8 million, representing a 74% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross margin of 73% in the year-ago period.
- Q4 Outlook: Revenue $334 million to $337 million vs. consensus of $314.84M; Non-GAAP Income from Operations $6 million to $8 million; Non-GAAP EPS $0.06 to $0.08 vs. consensus of -$0.13.
- 2023 Outlook: Revenue $1.257 billion to $1.260 billion vs. consensus of $1.21B; Non-GAAP Income from Operations $30.8 million to $32.8 million; Non-GAAP EPS $0.29 to $0.31 vs consensus of -$0.31.
- Shares +14.04%.
