Mastercard raises dividend 16.3% to $0.57, announces $9B stock buyback program
Dec. 06, 2022 Mastercard Incorporated (MA)
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) declares $0.57/share quarterly dividend, 16.3% increase from prior dividend of $0.49.
- Forward yield 0.66%
- Payable Feb. 9; for shareholders of record Jan. 9; ex-div Jan. 6.
- Mastercard (MA) also announced a new stock buyback program of up to $9B of its class A stock.
- The new program will be effective once the company's existing $8B buyback program is completed.
- As of December 1, Mastercard (MA) had ~$4.1B remaining under the existing program.
