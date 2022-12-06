Stitch Fix GAAP EPS of -$0.50 misses by $0.03, revenue of $455.59M misses by $3.96M
Dec. 06, 2022
- Stitch Fix press release (NASDAQ:SFIX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.50 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $455.59M (-21.6% Y/Y) misses by $3.96M.
- Active clients of 3,709,000, a decrease of 471,000 or 11% year over year
- Net revenue per active client of $525, approximately flat year over year
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.4 million
- Q2 Outlook: Net Revenue $410 million - $420 million vs. consensus of $444.64M (21)% - (19)% YoY decline; Adjusted EBITDA $(5) million - $5 million (1)% - 1% margin.
- Shares -7.36%.
