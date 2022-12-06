BlackRock Chief Financial Officer Gary S. Shedlin said Tuesday that a U.S. recession is "a matter of when, not if" as the Federal Reserve continues to struggle bringing inflation back down to its objective.

He cited supply chains, labor shortages and even the global shift to green energy as some of the most notable inflationary pressures that are still going strong despite the U.S. central bank embracing its most aggressive tightening cycle since the 1980's to bring demand into better balance with supply and to reduce cost pressures.

Those looming price pressures "will suggest that rates will be higher for longer," Shedlin said during the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services conference in New York, adding that rate cuts likely won't occur anytime soon given the still tight jobs market and inflation that remains stubbornly high.

That means market "volatility is here for a while," he contended, noting that equities will continue to have a tough time in 2023. "We're going to be almost at a constant state of rebalancing to reacting to a kind of set of macro variables as we see them at any point in time."

Calls for the U.S. economy dipping into a downturn in 2023 have been taking the spotlight in recent months. Earlier, UBS said it sees a 64% chance of a U.S. recession in 2023.