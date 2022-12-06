SentinelOne Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 beats by $0.06, revenue of $115.32M beats by $4.32M
Dec. 06, 2022 4:12 PM ETSentinelOne, Inc. (S)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- SentinelOne press release (NYSE:S): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $115.32M (+105.9% Y/Y) beats by $4.32M.
- Annualized recurring revenue increased 106% to $487.4 million as of October 31, 2022.
- Total customer count grew about 55% to over 9,250 customers as of October 31, 2022. Customers with ARR over $100,000 grew nearly 100% to 827 as of October 31, 2022. Dollar-based net revenue retention rate was 134%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 71%, compared to 67%.
- Non-GAAP operating margin was (43)%, compared to (69)%.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $1.2 billion as of October 31, 2022.
- Q4 Outlook: Revenue $125M vs. consensus of $124.54M, Non-GAAP gross margin 72%, Non-GAAP operating margin (39)%
- 2023 Outlook: $420-421M vs. consensus of $416.32M, Non-GAAP gross margin 71.0-71.5%, Non-GAAP operating margin (51)-(50)%
- Shares -7.8%.
