Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE:AJRD) is asking for final bids in its efforts to find a suitable buyer, Dealreporter reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Defense contractor L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) is among the potential suitors that’s performing due diligence on Aerojet (AJRD), one of the sources said to news outlet. Aerojet (AJRD) makes engines for rockets such as NASA’s Space Launch System that will carry people back to the moon.

L3Harris (LHX) may have an advantage in the bidding because the company isn’t as big as other aerospace companies such as Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NOC) that are more likely to face antitrust scrutiny.

General Electric (GE), Veritas Capital and Textron (TXT) also are interested in possibly buying Aerojet, Reuters reported last week.