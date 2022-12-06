Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares slid sharply in Tuesday’s extended session after reporting a miss on earnings expectations as it bleeds users.

For its fiscal first quarter, the online fashion company posted a 22% decline in revenue from the prior year to $455.6M as active clients fell by 11% to 471K. The e-commerce plater reported a $0.50 loss per share for the quarter and a new loss of $55.9M. Analysts had expected a $0.46 loss per share on $459.55M in revenue.

“This quarter we made meaningful progress on our transformation journey despite a difficult macro environment. Through diligent cost savings and efficiencies we beat our adjusted EBITDA expectations for Q1 and have improved our adjusted EBITDA guidance for FY23. By enhancing our client experience, rightsizing our cost structure, evolving our marketing and deepening our differentiators of fit, discovery, and human relationships, we are positioning ourselves well to achieve profitability in the near term and a return to growth in the future.”

The company anticipates between $1.6B and $1.7B in revenue for the full year and adjusted EBITDA to be between a $10M loss and $10M. Analysts had expected $1.81B in sales for the full year.

Shares fell 2.32% in after hours trading on Tuesday. The loss extends a 8.93% drop marked during Tuesday’s trading session.

