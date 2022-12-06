Guidewire Software Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.27, revenue of $195.28M beats by $3.7M
Dec. 06, 2022 4:18 PM ETGuidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Guidewire Software press release (NYSE:GWRE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.27.
- Revenue of $195.28M (+17.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.7M.
- As of October 31, 2022, annual recurring revenue, or ARR, was $673 million, compared to $664 million as of July 31, 2022. ARR results for interim quarterly periods in fiscal year 2023 are based on actual currency rates at the end of fiscal year 2022, held constant throughout the year.
- Q2 Outlook: ARR between $695 million and $700 million
- Total revenue between $221 million and $226 million vs. consensus of $221.62M.
- Operating income (loss) between $(41) million and $(37) million
- Non-GAAP operating income (loss) between $(4) million and $0 million.
- 2023 Outlook: ARR between $745 million and $760 million
- Total revenue between $886 million and $896 million vs. consensus of $889.55M.
- Operating income (loss) between $(176) million and $(166) million
- Non-GAAP operating income (loss) between $(28) million and $(18) million
- Operating cash flow between $50 million and $80 million
