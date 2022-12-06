Dave & Buster's GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.37, revenue of $481.2M beats by $10.42M
- Dave & Buster's press release (NASDAQ:PLAY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.37.
- Revenue of $481.2M (+51.3% Y/Y) beats by $10.42M.
Adjusted EBITDA totaled $90.0 million, or 18.7% of revenue, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $68.2 million, or 21.5% of revenue in the third quarter of 2021 and Adjusted EBITDA of $46.3 million, or 15.5% of revenue in the third quarter of 2019.
Store operating income before depreciation and amortization totaled $115.2 million, or 23.9% of revenue, compared with store operating income before depreciation and amortization of $83.0 million, or 26.1% of revenue in the third quarter of 2021 and store operating income before depreciation and amortization of $60.3 million, or 20.1% of revenue in the third quarter of 2019.
The Company generated $67.9 million in operating cash flow during the third quarter, ending the quarter with $108.2 million in cash and $491.1 million of availability under its $500 million revolving credit facility, net of $8.9 million in outstanding letters of credit.
Operating income totaled $30.1 million, or 6.3% of revenue, compared with operating income of $24.5 million, or 7.7% of revenue in the third quarter of 2021 and operating income of $6.5 million, or 2.2% of revenue in the third quarter of 2019.
