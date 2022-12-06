Zuora Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.04, revenue of $101.07M beats by $0.86M
Dec. 06, 2022 4:22 PM ETZuora, Inc. (ZUO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Zuora press release (NYSE:ZUO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $101.07M (+13.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.86M.
- For the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023, Zuora currently expects the following results:
- Fourth Quarter
- Subscription revenue - $87.5M - $88.5M
- Total revenue - $99.5M - $101.5M vs $103.12M consensus.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share - ($0.07) - ($0.06) vs (0.04) consensus.
- Fiscal 2023
- Subscription revenue - $336.5M - $337.5M
- Total revenue - $392.5M - $394.5M vs $394.77M consensus
- Non-GAAP net loss per share - ($0.16) - ($0.15) vs -$0.16 consensus.
Comments