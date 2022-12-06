Pinterest inks standstill deal with largest shareholder Elliott Investment
Dec. 06, 2022 4:24 PM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) said Tuesday it entered into a long-term cooperation deal with Elliott Investment Management, under which the fund manager agreed to standstill, voting, confidentiality and other commitments.
- The deal includes the appointment of Marc Steinberg, senior portfolio manager at Elliott, to Pinterest's (PINS) board effective December 16.
- With the addition of Steinberg, Pinterest's (PINS) board expands to eight independent directors and 11 members total.
- Shares of Pinterest (PINS) gained 2.8% after the bell.
- Elliott, which is reportedly Pinterest's (PINS) biggest shareholder, last month raised its stake in the company to 15M shares.
