AeroVironment GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.23, revenue of $111.6M misses by $2.57M
Dec. 06, 2022 4:25 PM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- AeroVironment press release (NASDAQ:AVAV): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.23.
- Revenue of $111.6M (-8.5% Y/Y) misses by $2.57M.
-
FISCAL 2023 — OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL YEAR
For the fiscal year 2023, the Company now expects revenue of between $505 million and $525 million vs $513.45M Consensus.
net income of between $8 million and $17 million,
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of between $84 million and $92 million, earnings per diluted share of between $0.33 and $0.65 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share,
which excludes amortization of intangible assets and other non-cash purchase accounting expenses, of between $1.26 and $1.58.
