First Foundation makes executive changes
Dec. 06, 2022 4:28 PM ETFirst Foundation Inc. (FFWM)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Financial services company First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) said Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer, Christopher Naghibi will serve as Executive Vice President, COO, effective immediately.
- Additionally, Chief Risk Officer Hugo Nuño will serve as Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer, effective immediately.
- The newly created position of Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer, requires Nuño to continue to have executive oversight of risk management, compliance and bank secrecy act. Additionally, he will oversee central operations services.
- Senior Vice President, Deputy Chief Credit Officer, Lillian Gavin will serve as senior vice president, chief credit officer, effective immediately.
- Senior Vice President, Director of Audit, Marsha Vick will now assume the role of senior vice president, chief risk officer.
- Source: Press Release
Comments