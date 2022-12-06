Reinsurance Group of America upped to Outperform at RBC on earnings growth potential
Dec. 06, 2022 4:30 PM ETReinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) stock jumped 4.9% in Tuesday trading after RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Dwelle upgraded shares of the reinsurer to Outperform from Sector Perform as its higher investment income bodes positively for future earnings growth.
- Also, "mortality has steadily improved in a post-pandemic world, the company's long-duration portfolio has already seen significant benefit from rising interest rates (with more to come) and demand for the company's reinsurance products is strong and pricing is getting better," Dwelle wrote in a note.
- The Quant system gave RGA an "A+" Growth Grade, with the best marks in return on equity growth, working capital growth, EBIT growth and forward EPS growth, coinciding with the analyst's upbeat coverage.
- Dwell's Outperform rating matches the Quant's Strong Buy rating but diverges from the average Wall Street analysts' Hold rating.
