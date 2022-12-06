Clearfield announces $100M stock offering
Dec. 06, 2022 4:44 PM ETClearfield, Inc. (CLFD)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) on Tuesday announced that it intends to sell $100 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.
- Shares -5.8% after the bell at $104.01.
- Clearfield also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of its common stock in the underwritten public offering.
- The net proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Cowen and Needham & Company are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
