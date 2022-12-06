Caseys General Stores GAAP EPS of $3.67 beats by $0.47, revenue of $3.98B misses by $50M
Dec. 06, 2022 5:08 PM ETCasey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Caseys General Stores press release (NASDAQ:CASY): Q2 GAAP EPS of $3.67 beats by $0.47.
- Revenue of $3.98B (+22.1% Y/Y) misses by $50M.
- Inside same-store sales increased 7.9% compared to prior year, and 14.4% on a two-year stack basis, with an inside margin of 39.8%. Total inside gross profit increased 8.9% to $504.5 million compared to the prior year.
- Same-store fuel gallons were up 0.3% compared to prior year with a fuel margin of 40.5 cents per gallon. Total fuel gross profit increased 22.7% to $284.4 million compared to the prior year.
- Same-store operating expense excluding credit card fees were up 1.3%, favorably impacted by a 3% reduction in same-store labor hours.
- 2023 Outlook: The Company now expects same-store inside sales to be approximately 5% to 7%. Total operating expense increase is expected to be near the low end of the annual range which was approximately 9% to 10%. The tax rate is now expected to be between approximately 24% and 25% for the year.
- Shares +2.18% AH.
Comments (1)