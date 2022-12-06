Syndax Pharma to sell $150M stock in public offering
Dec. 06, 2022 5:09 PM ETSyndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) on Tuesday announced that it plans to offer and sell $150 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.
- Shares -7.1% after the bell.
- Syndax said it also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock sold in the public offering.
- All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Syndax.
- Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
